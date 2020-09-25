Two Medium Intensity Earthquakes of Magnitudes 5.4 and 3.6 Hit Ladakh

Two medium-intensity earthquakes of magnitude 5.4 and 3.6 hit the Ladakh region on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The first quake of magnitude 5.4 occurred at 4.27 pm at a depth of 10 kms and the second quake of magnitude 3.6 at a depth of 10 kms hit the region at 5.29 pm, it said.

The Himalayan region is known for high seismic activities.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 25-09-2020, 17:29:05 IST, Lat: 34.86 & Long: 78.05, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 25, 2020

Previously on June 26, a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 had hit Ladakh, the NCS said. The quake occurred at 8.15 pm at a depth of 25 kilometres, it added.