1-MIN READ

Two Medium Intensity Earthquakes of Magnitudes 5.4 and 3.6 Hit Ladakh

Representative Image

Representative Image

The National Centre for Seismology said the quake occurred at 16.27 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Two medium-intensity earthquakes of magnitude 5.4 and 3.6 hit the Ladakh region on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The first quake of magnitude 5.4 occurred at 4.27 pm at a depth of 10 kms and the second quake of magnitude 3.6 at a depth of 10 kms hit the region at 5.29 pm, it said.

The Himalayan region is known for high seismic activities.

Previously on June 26, a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 had hit Ladakh, the NCS said. The quake occurred at 8.15 pm at a depth of 25 kilometres, it added.

