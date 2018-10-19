English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Members of Notorious 'Thak-Thak' Gang Caught in Noida with 4 Kg Ganja
A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station and they have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Image for representation only.
Noida: Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested here on Friday after four kg of cannabis was allegedly seized from their possession, police said.
The two have been identified as members of the notorious 'thak-thak' (knock-knock) gang -- Rakesh and Rohit -- who have also been involved in cases of thefts and robberies, the police said.
"Acting on a tip-off, a police team from local police post arrested them in Sector 51 of the city," Station House Officer of the Sector 49 police station Anita Chauhan said.
"Four kg cannabis, a catapult with around three dozen metal sharpnels and Rs 11,000 were seized from their possession," she said.
Chauhan said Rakesh, hailing from Delhi, and Rohit, belonging to Andhra Pradesh, were residing in the national capital and operating in the national capital region (NCR).
The accused, both in their late 20s, have confessed to their involvement in illegal activities, the SHO claimed.
"During initial quizzing, the two also revealed their involvement in thefts. They said that along with their third associate Kishan they used to steal laptops and sell them to a man in Delhi's Sarita Vihar," Chauhan said.
A case has been registered against Rakesh and Rohit at the Sector 49 police station and they have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
They have also been booked under the Arms Act as well as under Indian Penal Code sections 379 (theft) and 427 (mischief), the police said.
According to the police, the accused have been remanded in judicial custody, while searches were on to nab their third associate.
