CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#ShivSena#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Two Men Arrested from Kochi with Hashish Oil Worth Rs 50 Lakh
1-MIN READ

Two Men Arrested from Kochi with Hashish Oil Worth Rs 50 Lakh

PTI

Last Updated: October 05, 2022, 22:11 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

The arrest was made based on a tip off received by Kochi city police commissioner C Nagaraju (Image for representation: Shutterstock)

The arrest was made based on a tip off received by Kochi city police commissioner C Nagaraju (Image for representation: Shutterstock)

Police said the accused sourced the hashish oil from Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh

Two men were arrested near North railway station here on Wednesday with alleged possession of hashish oil worth Rs 50 lakh, police said. The arrested were identified as Ernakulam residents Sujil (23) and Anzil (23) and 2.6 kg of contraband was seized from them.

Police said the accused sourced the hashish oil from Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh. The money transactions were carried out through Google Pay and then the contraband was brought here by train, police said.

The arrest was made based on a tip off received by Kochi city police commissioner C Nagaraju.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 05, 2022, 22:11 IST
last updated:October 05, 2022, 22:11 IST