Two Men Arrested in MP for Allegedly Pouring Acid Into Girl’s Eyes, Assaulting Her

Two men from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh have been arrested for allegedly pouring acid into a girl’s eyes after suspecting that she helped a woman of their family elope with a man. Calling the incident ‘heart-wrenching’, home minister Narottam Mishra said the girl is stable and has not lost the vision. She has been admitted to Chitrakoot eye hospital.

The girl from Barho village in Panna district told the police that her neighbours, Sumer Singh and Goldy, had visited her home for talks after which she went out with her brother. Sumer and Goldy followed them and took them to their farmhouse where they allegedly harassed her, beat up her brother and then poured acid into her eyes and rubbed them.

She said she kept shouting in pain and eventually fell in the field. The locals rushed her to the hospital.

The girl and her brother lost their parents in their early childhood, and were raised by their uncle.

Meanwhile, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath took strong objection to the incident saying “it is shameful and has stigmatised MP across the country”. Demanding strict action for the culprits, Nath said sufficient assistance will be provided to the victim and her sibling.

Panna incident is not the lone case where locals have taken law into their hands, Rewa, Indore, Neemuch, Khargone and Satna of late have reported similar incidents. A tribal man was allegedly dragged behind a vehicle and had died days after in Neemuch.

