Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Men Attempt to Set Uttarakhand Congress MLA Ablaze, One Arrested

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of personal animosity as the MLA had a tiff with some people on Thursday, the police said.

Sana Fazili |

Updated:November 8, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Men Attempt to Set Uttarakhand Congress MLA Ablaze, One Arrested
Representative image.

Dehradun, Nov 8 (PTI) Two people on Friday made an unsuccessful bid to allegedly set afire Congress MLA Manoj Rawat in Rudraprayag district, police said.

DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said the incident occurred in Agastyamuni area but the MLA escaped unharmed.

Two people made an attempt to pour petrol over Rawat and set him on fire but one of them was captured by the MLA's gunner immediately and the other one escaped, the DG said.

He was arrested later, he said adding, the two were being interrogated.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of personal animosity as the MLA had a tiff with some people on Thursday, the official said.

Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh condemned the incident, saying law and order has collapsed in the state and the morale of wrongdoers is high like never before.

The police investigation must identify the people behind the incident and bring them to book, he said, demanding enhanced security for the MLA.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram