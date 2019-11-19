Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Two Men Booked for Killing 'Agitated' Bull Using Earthmover in Pune

In a video that went viral on social media, a man operating an earthmover is seen chasing an agitated bull and finally killing the animal, police said.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2019, 10:55 PM IST
Image for representation.

Pune: Two men have been booked for allegedly killing a bull using an earthmover at Indapur tehsil in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Tuesday.

In a video that went viral on social media, a man operating an earthmover is seen chasing an agitated bull and finally killing the animal, a senior official said.

"When the video went viral on social media, we found that the incident had taken place in Pondwadi village in Indapur tehsil on October 27," the official said.

A case has been registered against absconding accused Rohit Atole and Bhausaheb Khartode under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he said.

"The bull was bitten by a rabid dog and was agitated. It started creating havoc in the village," the official said.

Instead of informing veterinary officials, Atole chased the animal down with an earthmover and killed him, he said.

While Atole attacked the animal, Khartode filmed the "heinous" act, he added.

