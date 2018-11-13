Two Men Charred to Death as Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai High-rise

Two people were charred to death in fire that broke out late Tuesday evening at a residential building in Andheri (West).An official of the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that three persons were rescued from the high-rise on Veera Desai road in suburban Andheri.The deceased — both male — were taken to the civic-run Dr RN Cooper Hospital.The blaze started at 8.21 pm on the fifth and sixth floor of the 21-storey building, officials said. As a precaution, people living on the fourth and seventh floors were evacuated.Five fire engines and four jumbo water tankers have been pressed into service and the fire is now under control, he added. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.