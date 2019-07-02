Take the pledge to vote

Two Men Claim They Survived Open Manholes on Flooded Streets

Waterlogging was reported from many areas of the city Monday and Tuesday due to heavy rains. Tanmay Nanda, a former jouranlist, shared a video of an open manhole near Veera Desai Road.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
Two Men Claim They Survived Open Manholes on Flooded Streets
People wade through a waterlogged street during heavy monsoon rain at Tilak Nagar station in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has claimed to have taken precautions not to leave manholes uncovered, at least two people alleged on Tuesday that they had a near escape from drowning.

Waterlogging was reported from many areas of the city Monday and Tuesday due to heavy rains. Tanmay Nanda, a former jouranlist, shared a video of an open manhole near Veera Desai Road.

Ashish Ghorpade, also a media professional, shared a similar story. He almost fell into an open manhole near L & T Company in Andheri (East) while on assignment, he said.

Sharing a video, Ghorpade claimed that he fell into the manhole and went neck-deep into water within a fraction of

second. "But fortunately, I came out of the manhole and my

life was saved," he said.

On June 27, ahead of the monsoon, the BMC had cautioned people not to open a manhole to avoid a tragic incident such as the horrific death of Dr Deepak Amarapurkar,

a well-known gastroenterologist, two years ago.

Amrapurkar (58) fell into an open manhole near Prabhadevi while walking down a flooded road on August 29, 2017. His body was found in a drain in Worli, two km away.

The BMC in a release last week said that it has taken several precautionary measures including fixing protective grills on manholes in flood-prone areas.

