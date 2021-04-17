Two Men Electrocuted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua District

Two men, riding a motorcycle, were electrocuted on Saturday when they came in contact with a high tension wire during a trip to Jasrota Fort in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Suresh Sharma (27) and Aditya Naqsh Sharma (26), hailing from Samba district, visited Kali Mata temple and were on way to the nearby fort when the 11 KV electricity line got snapped and fell on them, a police official said.

He said both the victims died on-the-spot and their bodies were later handed over to their families after completion of legal formalities.

