Two Men Enjoy Free Stay, Meals at Noida Hotel After Posing as IPS Officer, PRO; Arrested
The accused bragged about his power and threatened the hotel staff with adverse consequences if they did not do as asked, police said.
(Photo for representation)
Noida: Two men posing as an IPS officer and his public relations officer (PRO) were arrested from a hotel here on Friday, police said.
The accused were identified as Aditya Dixit and Akhilesh Yadav, residents of Hathras and Etawah respectively. They were staying at a hotel for the last two days and had pressured the staff into not charging them, they said.
Dixit had identified himself as the cyber department head in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the police said.
"Dixit and Yadav were staying in a hotel in Sector 126 here for two days and had pressured the staff into serving them free meals and not charging them for the stay," a police spokesperson said.
"Today, Dixit asked the hotel staff to get his vehicle refuelled and wanted them to use their own money for it. He bragged about his power and threatened the hotel staff with adverse consequences if they did not do as asked," he said.
The hotel staff informed the Expressway Police Station and the two were brought in for questioning, he added.
"During questioning, they could not respond properly to the officials, raising suspicion about their claims of being associated with the MHA. On further questioning, it became clear that they
were imposters," the spokesperson said.
They have been taken into custody and further action, including the process of registration of an FIR, is underway in the case, he said.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Data is King as Australia Adopt Horses for Courses Approach
- Sony HT-X8500 Review: If Dolby Atmos is What You Need in Your Life, This is The Soundbar to Buy
- Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor Take a Trip to the Mountains, See Here
- Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Announces He's in Ghostbusters 2020, Twitterati Say 'Shut Up & Take My Money'
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s