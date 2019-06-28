Two Men Enjoy Free Stay, Meals at Noida Hotel After Posing as IPS Officer, PRO; Arrested

Noida: Two men posing as an IPS officer and his public relations officer (PRO) were arrested from a hotel here on Friday, police said.

The accused were identified as Aditya Dixit and Akhilesh Yadav, residents of Hathras and Etawah respectively. They were staying at a hotel for the last two days and had pressured the staff into not charging them, they said.

Dixit had identified himself as the cyber department head in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the police said.

"Dixit and Yadav were staying in a hotel in Sector 126 here for two days and had pressured the staff into serving them free meals and not charging them for the stay," a police spokesperson said.

"Today, Dixit asked the hotel staff to get his vehicle refuelled and wanted them to use their own money for it. He bragged about his power and threatened the hotel staff with adverse consequences if they did not do as asked," he said.

The hotel staff informed the Expressway Police Station and the two were brought in for questioning, he added.

"During questioning, they could not respond properly to the officials, raising suspicion about their claims of being associated with the MHA. On further questioning, it became clear that they

were imposters," the spokesperson said.

They have been taken into custody and further action, including the process of registration of an FIR, is underway in the case, he said.