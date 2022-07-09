Two men were washed away in the rain-swollen water bodies in separate incidents that occurred in the Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra’s Thane district, officials said on Saturday.

The first incident took place on Thursday night, 35-year-old Pintya Pandarinath Jadhav, a resident of Padgha, in the taluka, had gone fishing near a flooded stream. During which, he fell into the water and got washed away, a fire brigade official said. A search was carried out for him, but he could not be traced, he said.

In another incident, 19-year-old Asif Ansari, who had gone swimming in the Kamvari river on Friday, got washed away. Despite efforts, he has not been found so far, another official said.

