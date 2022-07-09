CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsEng#AmarnathCloudburst#ElonMusk
Home » News » India » Two Men from Maharashtra's Bhiwandi Washed Away By Flood Waters in Separate Incidents
1-MIN READ

Two Men from Maharashtra's Bhiwandi Washed Away By Flood Waters in Separate Incidents

Edited By:

PTI

Last Updated: July 09, 2022, 14:01 IST

Thane

Ansari got washed away in the floods but could not be found, so far. (Representative image: News18 file)

Ansari got washed away in the floods but could not be found, so far. (Representative image: News18 file)

Searches for both the victims have been ongoing, but despite efforts, they have not been found so far

Two men were washed away in the rain-swollen water bodies in separate incidents that occurred in the Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra’s Thane district, officials said on Saturday.

The first incident took place on Thursday night, 35-year-old Pintya Pandarinath Jadhav, a resident of Padgha, in the taluka, had gone fishing near a flooded stream. During which, he fell into the water and got washed away, a fire brigade official said. A search was carried out for him, but he could not be traced, he said.

In another incident, 19-year-old Asif Ansari, who had gone swimming in the Kamvari river on Friday, got washed away. Despite efforts, he has not been found so far, another official said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags:
first published:July 09, 2022, 14:01 IST
last updated:July 09, 2022, 14:01 IST