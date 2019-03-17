Two Men from Telangana, One Kerala Woman Among Those Killed in New Zealand Mosque Shootings

Two men from Telangana and a Keralite woman have been identified among those killed in the mass shootings in two mosques in Chirstchurch in New Zealand on Friday.Software engineer Mohammad Farhaj Ahsan, who was initially reported missing, succumbed to his injuries, his family members said in Hyderabad on Saturday. Faraz's brother Kashif Ahsan said, "We just got information from his wife Insha that he died in the attack."Ahsan was at Al Noor mosque for Friday prayers when a gunman opened indiscriminate fire at the worshippers.Ahsan's father Mohammed Sayeeduddin, who was hoping to hear some good news about his son, was inconsolable. A pall of gloom descended on the family's house in Nadeem Colony of Toli Chowki area after the family received the shocking news. Relatives and friends came in to console the family.A father of two, he used to regularly offer Friday prayers at Al Noor mosque as he lived in a nearby neighbourhood.Another man from Telangana’s Karimnagar district, Imran Ahmed Khan, was also killed in the shooting. He was also attending the Friday prayers at Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch when the attack took place.Imran’s uncle, Manzoor Ahmed Khan, left for New Zealand on Saturday morning, a family member told News18.Ancy Ali from Kerala’s Thrissur who had migrated to New Zealand with her husband Abdul Nassar last year, was also killed in the attack, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post on Saturday. Ancy lived near the mosques that were attacked, an officer at the Kodungalloor police station in Thrissur said.Vijayan, in his Facebook post, termed as shocking, the news that a Kodungallur native was killed in the terror attack. "We have been trying to contact the embassy through Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department (NORKA-ROOTS) to gather more information. We share the grief of the family," Vijayan said.According to reports, the woman was pursuing her MTech at a university New Zealand.Meanwhile, the condition of another Hyderabad resident Ahmed Iqbal Jahangir, underwent a surgery to remove bullet lodged in his chest, is said to be stable. His brother Mohammad Khursheed said he is in touch with Jahangir’s neighbours and locals in New Zealand.Mohammed Abdul Aleem, another Telangana man from Kodad district, had a narrow escape. He was the treasurer of one of the two mosques which came under the attack, said an official of the New Zealand chapter of the Telangana Jagruthi, a state-based NGO.On Friday, a gunman stormed into two mosques in New Zealand and opened fire, killing 49 and injuring 20 in the country’s worst mass shooting ever.