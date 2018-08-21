Two Men Get Death for Brutal Rape of 8-year-old in Mandsaur, Trial Completed in 2 Months

A special court here sentenced two men to death on Tuesday for the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur.Special Judge Nisha Gupta held Irfan alias Bhaiyu (20) and Asif (24) guilty and sentenced them to death under the newly-introduced IPC section 376DB (punishment for rape of a woman under 12 years of age by one or more persons), public prosecutor BS Thakur said.The girl was gang-raped on June 26 in Mandsaur after the accused abducted her while she was waiting for her father outside her school. The accused had also slit her throat and, assuming her to be dead, dumped her body in a vacant plot.Doctors treating the girl had said there were several bite marks on the girl’s body, her nose was badly injured and rectum was ruptured, indicating that an object had been inserted into her private parts. The minor is still undergoing treatment in Indore.The case had led to widespread protests in Mandsaur, with demonstrators taking to the street over the dismal law-and-order situation in the state. They also forced shutdown of markets, schools and colleges, demanding that the accused be hanged at the earliest.Backing the death sentence, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said the rapists were a “burden on the earth” and do not deserve to live.Relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were invoked against the accused. On Tuesday, while the convicts were being taken out of the court by the police, one of them was hit by a man.