Two Men Get Life in Jail for Abducting and Raping Mentally Challenged Girl in MP

Two men were on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment for abducting and gang-raping a mentally challenged girl in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh.The sexual assault took place in 2015 but the complaint against the accused was lodged in 2016 by the family of the victim.On October 2015, the girl was approached by two men – Ankit and Rahul - who asked her to accompany them by saying her mother met with an accident.The unsuspecting girl went along and the youth then took her to a deserted house and raped her. The two had threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone.Although the girl told her family, fearing social stigma, they did not file a police complaint. The rapists, who lived nearby, meanwhile continued to harass the girl.Finally, the mother of the girl took her to the police station and lodged a complaint and the tormentors were arrested shortly after.On Thursday, the court sentenced Rahul and Ankit to life imprisonment and imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 each. On charges of abduction, the court punished them with seven-year jail term and Rs 5,000 fine each.