Two Men Gored to Death During Bull Race in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Bull races in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district turned tragic after two people reportedly died in separate incidents during the Hori Habba bull race. According to officials, organisers of both events had not approached the local police for permission to conduct the bull races.

Bull racing is a popular event organised in Karnataka post Diwali and is hosted as part of the Hori Habba festivities.

According to Shivamogga SP Mithun Kumr GK, the local police had no record or information about the incidents adding that an investigation has been launched in the matter, as per local media reports.

The Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Sunday reacted to the incident and assured that police will take action against the irresponsible organisers.

“It is a traditional sport. If there is death, they (the police) will verify it. Organisers should have taken precautions. I will discuss it with district police. If they receive complaints, they will take action,” the home minister was quoted saying.

According to reports, 36-year-old Prashanth died during Hori Habba in Gaama village in Shikaripura on Saturday and 20-year-old Adi died in Jade village in Soraba taluk.

Hori Habba, also known as Hatti Habba is a rural sport held in Karnataka in which hundreds of trained and decorated cattle and bulls are made to run through huge crowds. Similar to the Jallikattu sport, participants try to subdue the cattle and snatch away gifts that are tied to the cattle.

