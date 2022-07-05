Two Men Hailed as Heroes for Chasing Udaipur Accused for 20 Km

The pictures of two men from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, who chased the accused in Kanhaiya Lal murder case and helped police catch them, have gone viral and are being hailed as heroes.

The heroic deed of Shakti Singh and Prahlad Singh is the talk of the town and on Monday they met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here.

Rajput Karni Sena national president Mahipal Singh Makrana has requested the chief minister to give government jobs to Shakti Singh and Prahlad Singh .

As per the report, Shakti Singh and Prahlad Singh of Taal village in Rajsamand received a call from a friendly policeman, who sought their help to track two accused, who were fleeing on a bike from Udaipur after the murdering Kanhaiya Lal.

On spotting the bike near a bus stand, the duo alerted the police and followed the suspects for 20 km in the rural belt of Aravallis. They were in contact with the policemen the whole time.

While the suspects, Gaus Mohammed and Mohammad Riyaz, tried to intimidate them with cleavers, which they had used to behead the tailor, Shakti and Prahlad remained unscared and continued to follow them.

Bhim MLA Sudesh Singh Rawat has also written a letter to CM Gehlot urging him to felicitate the two.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shivlal Bairwa also praised the two and said, “These two youths chased the criminals and helped police in nabbing them. Other residents of the country should also follow them and help police in nabbing criminals.”

