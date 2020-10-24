Two Men Held for Allegedly Abducting, Attempting to Rape 7-Year-Old in Jodhpur

Police have arrested two men for allegedly abducting and attempting to rape a seven-year-old girl in Jodhpur, officials said on Saturday. Jetharam Meghwal (23) and Heeraram Meghwal (27) abducted the girl when she was playing outside her house with her friends on Tuesday evening, SHO of Baap police station Hari Singh Rajpurohit said.

According to police, Jetharam took the girl to his home. The children immediately informed the girl's family members who along with other villagers rushed to the accused's house. They heard the girl's cries and broke open the door. Seeing the villagers, the two accused persons fled from the spot.

The accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, the SHO said. SP (Rural) Rahul Barhat said after the girl's family members lodged a complaint against the duo, police arrested the two men on Friday.

"We have registered a case under sections 363, 366 (A), 342 and 354 of the IPC and the POCSO Act," Barhat said.