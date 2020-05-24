INDIA

1-MIN READ

Two Men Injured in Wall Collapse During Srinagar's Nawal Kadal Encounter in J&K Die

Nawal Kadal Encounter Site in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

  • PTI
  May 24, 2020, 9:24 PM IST
Two men, who were injured along with two other people when a wall of a house collapsed near an encounter site in Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday, died at a hospital here, police said on Sunday.

Manzoor Ahmad, a resident of Hawal, succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital here this morning, a police official said.

Hours later, another injured person, Fayaz Ahmad, a resident of Jamalatta area, also succumbed, the official said.

This has taken the death toll in the house collapse incident to three.

Basim Aijaz, a resident of Chota Bazar in Karan Nagar area of the city, succumbed at SMHS hospital late on Wednesday night.

Four people, including Aijaz, were injured on Tuesday at the encounter site at Kanemazar in Nawakadal area of the city where two militants, including top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Junaid Sehrai, were killed.

The wall had collapsed when people were clearing the debris of one of the houses destroyed in the encounter, leaving four people injured.


