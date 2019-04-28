Take the pledge to vote

Two Men Killed, Woman Critically Injured in South Delhi As Speeding Truck Hits Two Cars

No CCTV footage of the incident is available to identify or establish the sequence of an accident, the officer said.

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
Two Men Killed, Woman Critically Injured in South Delhi As Speeding Truck Hits Two Cars
Image for representation. (AFP Relaxnews)
New Delhi: Two men were killed and a woman critically injured when a speeding truck allegedly rammed into a divider and veered into the opposite carriageway before hitting two cars in south Delhi, police said Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night near South Extension and the victims were occupants of one of the cars, they said.

The deceased were identified as car owner Dalip Dutta (52) and his driver Ravi Kumar (48) while Dalip's 49-year-old wife Seema Dutta (49) was inured in the accident, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the truck was coming from Lajpat Nagar and heading towards Dhaula Kuan carriageway route. The accident occurred when the vehicle reached an underpass at South Extension, where it hit the divider and landed on the opposite carriageway. It then allegedly hit two cars.

The three persons travelling in one of the cars that was hit by the truck were rushed to a Trauma Centre where Kumar and Dalip Dutta were declared brought dead, the officer said.

Seema Dutta, who suffered serious injures, remained critical and is undergoing treatment, he said.

All four occupants of the other car escaped unhurt, he added.

The truck driver fled the spot after the incident, police said, adding they have seized the vehicle.

No CCTV footage of the incident is available to identify or establish the sequence of an accident, the officer said.

A case was registered and the matter is being probed, police said.

However, the truck, bearing a Rajasthan registration number, belongs to Bharatpur, they said, adding they are seeking details from the authorities there regarding the owner of the vehicle.
