Two Gangsters Held for Robbing Senior Citizens on Buses After Drugging Them With 'Frooty'

Two men of 'Jehar Khurani' gang operating in Lutyens Delhi were arrested for allegedly robbing seniors citizens and women passengers on bus after tricking them to drink 'intoxicated frooty', police said Saturday.With the arrest of accused- Philip and Suraj, police claimed to have solved two such cases, they said.According to the police, the accused were arrested on Thursday after a tip-off that they would come at Shivaji Stadium bus stand.In his complainant, Sudhir Kapoor, a retired Bank Officer, a resident of Pitampura stated that after visiting Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place on May 11, he boarded a bus from Shivaji Stadium to his house. A youngster who also boarded the same bus came and sat by his side. As the bus moved towards Rohini, the youngster took out two pouches of drugged frooty from his bag and offered one to Kapoor, but he refused, police said.When he denied, the accused told him that it was his birthday and also added that his mother had died and his father did not help him and used to beat him, Eish Singhal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said.To emotionally blackmail the victim, the accused further said that he was pursuing his class 12th from Open School of learning as well as earning his bread on his own and needed blessings of senior citizens like him, he said.Being convinced, Kapoor consumed the frooty after which he became unconscious and the accused stole his gold rings, bagcontaining cash Rs 8500 and important documents, a mobile phone, a wrist watchand deboarded the bus, Singhal said.When the victim regained his consciousness, he found himself admitted at a city hospital, the officer added.The accused used to mix the prohibited medicine Ativan 2 mg tablets in pouch of frooty by removing pasting material with the help of a blade. Then he refixed the pouch with the help of "Fevi Kwik" as sealed pack and marked with a specific sign as to recognize the intoxicated one, the officer said.After that he used to targeted ladies, senior citizens travelling in the buses and offered them the intoxicated frooty pouches by convincing them emotionally, stole their valuables after making them unconscious and deboarded the bus and fled, the officer added.