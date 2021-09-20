CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Two Men Rape 17-year-old Girl in Uttar Pradesh, Record Incident; Video Shared on Social Media

Two men from UP raped a minor and shared the recorded video on social media. (File photo: Reuters)

The accused lured her into a garden on the pretext of getting her a guava from a tree and raped her.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men who recorded a video of the crime and shared it on social media, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Shubham and Ashish, have been arrested. The incident took place on Sunday in a village under Bhopa Police Station, SHO Subhash Babu said, adding that a case of rape has been registered against the accused.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the accused lured her into a garden on the pretext of getting her a guava from a tree and raped her. The incident came to light after the video of the crime was circulated on social media, police said.

In a separate incident, a man was booked for allegedly trying to rape a woman in a village under Kotwali Police Station area. The accused, Bobby, tried to rape the woman who was in her field on Sunday. However, she raised an alarm and he fled, they said.

first published:September 20, 2021, 17:21 IST