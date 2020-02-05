Two Men Rape Class 9 Girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Film Act to Threaten Minor
According to the police complaint registered by the girl's mother, the two men Nayab and Pervaish had taken the girl to a house and raped her a few days ago under Kotwali police station area.
Image For Representation
Muzaffarnagar,uttar Pradesh: A class 9 girl was allegedly raped by two men, who made a video of the act and threatened to released it on the internet if she disclosed the matter to anyone, in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday.
The 17-year-old girl was also being blackmailed by the accused, they said.
They also filmed the act and threatened the girl against speaking about it, or they would release the video online.
They also filmed the act and threatened the girl against speaking about it, or they would release the video online.
The accused have been absconding.
A medical examination of the girl is being done.
