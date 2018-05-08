GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Two Men Rape Woman in Moving Car After Throwing Her Toddler on National Highway

The 26-year-old victim was also dropped from the car in Chapar area on the highway in Muzaffarnagar, said police.

PTI

Updated:May 8, 2018, 10:13 PM IST
Two Men Rape Woman in Moving Car After Throwing Her Toddler on National Highway
A man walks past a graffiti depicting a message in protest against rape. (REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files)
Muzaffarnagar: A woman was gangraped in a moving car allegedly by two men after throwing her child (3) from the vehicle on Monday evening on Delhi-Dehradun national highway in Muzaffarnagar, police said.

The child was rushed to a hospital by the villagers. He is out of danger.

Later, the 26-year-old victim was also dropped from the car in Chapar area on the highway in the district, said SP (city) Ombir Singh on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against the absconding accused, and the woman has been sent for medical examination, he said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim, she was called by one of the accused RK Mehata on the pretext of giving her a job. She was raped by Mehata and his friend after giving her some alcoholic drink laced with sedatives.

She lodged the complaint after getting consciousness, the SP said.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
