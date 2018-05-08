English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Men Rape Woman in Moving Car After Throwing Her Toddler on National Highway
The 26-year-old victim was also dropped from the car in Chapar area on the highway in Muzaffarnagar, said police.
A man walks past a graffiti depicting a message in protest against rape. (REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files)
Muzaffarnagar: A woman was gangraped in a moving car allegedly by two men after throwing her child (3) from the vehicle on Monday evening on Delhi-Dehradun national highway in Muzaffarnagar, police said.
The child was rushed to a hospital by the villagers. He is out of danger.
Later, the 26-year-old victim was also dropped from the car in Chapar area on the highway in the district, said SP (city) Ombir Singh on Tuesday.
A case has been registered against the absconding accused, and the woman has been sent for medical examination, he said.
According to a complaint lodged by the victim, she was called by one of the accused RK Mehata on the pretext of giving her a job. She was raped by Mehata and his friend after giving her some alcoholic drink laced with sedatives.
She lodged the complaint after getting consciousness, the SP said.
