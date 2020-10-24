News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Two Men Sentenced to Life for Firing at Police Team During Illegal Arms Raid in UP

Representational Image

Representational Image

According to prosecution, the convicts opened fire at a police team during a raid in an illegal arms manufacturing unit here in 2018.

A court here sent two men to seven years' imprisonment for opening fire at a police team during a raid at an illegal arms manufacturing unit two years ago. Additional District Sessions judge Radhey Shyam Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on Ustakeem and Rahisuddin.

According to prosecution, the convicts opened fire at a police team during a raid in an illegal arms manufacturing unit here in 2018.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...