Two Men Sentenced to Life for Firing at Police Team During Illegal Arms Raid in UP

A court here sent two men to seven years' imprisonment for opening fire at a police team during a raid at an illegal arms manufacturing unit two years ago. Additional District Sessions judge Radhey Shyam Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on Ustakeem and Rahisuddin.

According to prosecution, the convicts opened fire at a police team during a raid in an illegal arms manufacturing unit here in 2018.