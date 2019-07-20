Two Men Sexually Assault African National as She Hires Auto in Gurgaon, Arrested
After she got into the auto, the accused, driver Saddam and his friend Santosh, instead drove her to their rented house in Sheetla Colony, where they sexually assaulted her.
Image for representation.
Gurgaon: Two people have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an African woman here, police said on Friday.
The incident took place at Sheetla Colony here on Thursday night, they said.
The woman had gone for a party to a night club in Sahara Mall. On her way back, she hired an auto rickshaw to go to the Guru Dronacharya metro station, the police said.
After she got into the auto, the accused, driver Saddam and his friend Santosh, instead drove her to their rented house in Sheetla Colony,
where they sexually assaulted her, Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.
They let the woman go after threatening her with dire consequences, he said.
"The woman later approached the local police and gave description of the accused persons," he added.
A police team first arrested Saddam with the help of technical surveillance. At his instance Santosh was also arrested later, the PRO said.
