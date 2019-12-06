Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Men Steal INSAS Rifles from Army Cantonment in Madhya Pradesh, Cops on Alert

A manhunt was launched across the state after a duo posing as Army men arrived at a check post in the early hours of Friday, seized and made away with two INSAS assault rifles.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Men Steal INSAS Rifles from Army Cantonment in Madhya Pradesh, Cops on Alert
Representative image.

Bhopal: Posing as Army personnel, two unidentified men decamped with two INSAS rifles and ammunition from the Army cantonment at Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, prompting the police to sound high alert.

A manhunt has been launched across the state, Hoshangabad district superintendent of police M L Chhari told PTI over phone. The duo, posing as Army men, arrived at a check post in the early hours of Friday and asked the sentries on duty to call someone from inside the cantonment, he said.

After engaging the sentries in light chatter, the duo suddenly seized two INSAS assault rifles and 20 live cartridges from the check post and fled, the SP said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo had got down at Piparia station, 55 km away, around midnight and taken a taxi for Pachmarhi, the senior police official said.

"We received information about the incident around 5 am, and have cordoned off the road network and railway stations in the area to nab the accused, one of whom sported a beard," Chhari said.

After stealing rifles, the duo might have returned to the station and boarded a train to escape, he added. "The Military Police are investigating the matter. They will lodge a formal complaint with us," he said.

"Police across the state have been asked to remain alert and keep a close watch at important places," additional director-general of police (intelligence) Dr S W Naqvi said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram