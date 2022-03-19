Two Men Thrashed for Shouting Pro-Pakistan Slogans in Telangana's Adilabad

Two men were beaten up in a theatre in Adilabad district of Telangana for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans while watching the movie The Kashmir Files. The two men were thrashed by a section of the audience after they allegedly shouted Pakistan Zindabad inside the Natraj theatre in Bhuktapur area during the screening of the controversial film on March 18.

Following the incident, the cinema staff called the police to control the situation. However, the two, who had raised the slogan, managed to flee. The police are trying to identify the accused. Police have also scanned evidence from CCTV footage, however, no leads have been found yet.

According to the police, tension prevailed in the theatre for a short-duration after the incident but the situation became normal after the arrival of police. The two accused were said to be in an inebriated condition.

Meanwhile, at the box office, The Kashmir Files has surpassed the Rs 100 crore collection and it is expected to reach the Rs 150 crore mark by the end of the second week. The Kashmir Files made Rs 19.15 crore on Holi (March 18). The total box office collection of the film has now reached Rs 138.63 crore.

The Kashmir Files was supposed to be released in theatres around the world on January 26, 2022, to coincide with India’s Republic Day. But it was postponed owing to the spread of the Omicron variant.

The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty in the key roles. The film was released in theatres on March 11. The film has been made tax free in many Bharatiya Janata Party ruled states.

