Two Migrant Workers Mistaken for 'Child-Lifters,' Beaten Up in Tamil Nadu
The incident comes in the backdrop a spate of similar such incidents in several parts of the country when people were either attacked or lynched on suspicion that they were child abductors.
Image for representation.
Chennai: In yet another incident of attack on migrant labourers, two persons were thrashed by locals here on Sunday on suspicion that they were trying to abduct a child, police said.
However, the duo was rescued and admitted to a hospital, they said.
The incident comes in the backdrop a spate of similar such incidents in several parts of the country when people were either attacked or lynched on suspicion that they were child abductors.
When the workers were seen with a child at Teynampet here, residents grew suspicious and began beating them up after they found the duo's explanation unsatisfying.
"The child's mother happen to be the labourers' previous house owner and when she had gone to a nearby shop last night; the two men were seen by some local men patting the child," a police official told PTI.
The two men who sustained injuries were rescued by police and admitted at the Government Stanley Medical College hospital where they are now recuperating.
On April 28, a Hindi speaking man was clubbed to death by a group of villagers in Vellore district, who suspected him to be a child trafficker.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
