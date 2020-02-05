Two Militants, CRPF Jawan Killed in Gun Battle on Srinagar Outskirts

Srinagar: Two militants and a CRPF jawan have been killed in an ongoing gun battle in Shalteng area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday. Sources told News18 that the militants were travelling in a car and opened fire at the security forces near a checkpost.

One injured militant has been apprehended by security forces from Parimpora area and arms and ammunition have been recovered from his possession.

(More details awaited)

