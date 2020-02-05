English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Two Militants, CRPF Jawan Killed in Gun Battle on Srinagar Outskirts
The incident took place in Shalteng area on Srinagar-Baramullah highway.
Image for Representation.
Srinagar: Two militants and a CRPF jawan have been killed in an ongoing gun battle in Shalteng area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday. Sources told News18 that the militants were travelling in a car and opened fire at the security forces near a checkpost.
One injured militant has been apprehended by security forces from Parimpora area and arms and ammunition have been recovered from his possession.
(More details awaited)
