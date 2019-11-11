Two Militants Gunned Down in Fresh Encounter in Kashmir's Bandipora District

New Delhi: Two militants were gunned down in a fresh encounter in the Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Monday morning, the police said.

An exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces was still underway in Lawdara village, about 55 km from Srinagar.

The security forces have recovered arms and ammunition. The identity of the slain is being ascertained, Kashmir police said.

The attack comes day after security forces killed a militant in a village in Bandipora district of north Kashmir during an operation on Sunday, officials said.

More details awaited

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.