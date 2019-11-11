Two Militants Gunned Down in Fresh Encounter in Kashmir's Bandipora District
The security forces have recovered arms and ammunition. The identity of the slain is being ascertained, Kashmir police said.
File photo of encounter between militants and security forces in Kashmir.
New Delhi: Two militants were gunned down in a fresh encounter in the Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Monday morning, the police said.
An exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces was still underway in Lawdara village, about 55 km from Srinagar.
The attack comes day after security forces killed a militant in a village in Bandipora district of north Kashmir during an operation on Sunday, officials said.
More details awaited
