Two Militants Including One Woman Arrested in Manipur

Two militants including a woman belonging to two different banned outfits were arrested by security forces in Manipur, the police said Tuesday.A joint team of Manipur police and Army arrested one active cadre of proscribed militant outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) while conducting vehicle checking at Oinam Awang Leikai area in Manipur's Bishnupur district on May 25, said a Manipur Police press release.A woman worker of banned militant outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, Progressive group (PREPAK -Pro) was arrested by another joint team of Manipur police and Assam Rifles while launching a cordoned and search operation in Manipur's Imphal East district on Monday, the release added.