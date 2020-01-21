Take the pledge to vote

Two Militants Killed, 2 Policemen Injured as Encounter Breaks Out in South Kashmir's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khrew following information about the presence of militants in the area, an officer said.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2020, 1:12 PM IST
Image for Representation.

Srinagar Two militants were reportedly killed and two policemen injured in an encounter that broke out between militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khrew following information about the presence of militants in the area, an officer said.

The operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire. The security forces retaliated, triggering a gunbattle that was going on till the last reports came in.

