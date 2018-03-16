English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Militants Killed After Failed Weapon-snatching Bid in J&K's Pulwama District
The terrorists on Thursday tried to snatch the service rifle of constable Bilal Ahmad, who is the PSO of BJP leader Anwar Khan, at Balhama in Pulwama district.
Representative image.
Srinagar: At least two militants have been killed in an encounter with security forces which broke out after a failed bid to snatch the weapon of the personal security guard (PSO) of a BJP leader.
The terrorists on Thursday tried to snatch the service rifle of constable Bilal Ahmad, who is the PSO of BJP leader Anwar Khan, at Balhama in Pulwama district.
The police personnel accompanying Khan foiled the attempt, during which Ahmad received a bullet injury.
"Bodies of two militants have been recovered so far. Their identities are being ascertained," a police spokesman said.
"Incriminating materials, which include weapon and ammunition, have been recovered as well," he said.
Searches are going on at the encounter site as there were reports of the third militant as well at the time of weapon snatching attempt.
