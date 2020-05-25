Two Militants Killed in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam District
Image used for representation only. (PTI Photo)
The identity and group affiliation of the militants is being ascertained, a police official said.
- PTI
- Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
Two militants were killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.
The gunbattle took place at Khud Hanjipora area of the district, he said.
The identity and group affiliation of the militants is being ascertained, the official said.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/fallback/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=Two,Militants,Killed,in,Encounter,in,Jammu,and,Kashmir's,Kulgam,District,kulgam,district,militants,killed,&publish_min=2020-05-23T11:51:11.000Z&publish_max=2020-05-25T11:51:11.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
Next Story