INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Two Militants Killed in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam District

Image used for representation only. (PTI Photo)

Image used for representation only. (PTI Photo)

The identity and group affiliation of the militants is being ascertained, a police official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
Share this:

Two militants were killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

The gunbattle took place at Khud Hanjipora area of the district, he said.

The identity and group affiliation of the militants is being ascertained, the official said.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading