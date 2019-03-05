English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Militants Killed in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
The encounter broke out at Tral area on Monday where the security forces had cordoned off the area and launched an operation to flush out the militants.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, Army sources said Tuesday.
The encounter broke out at Tral area on Monday. The security forces had cordoned off the area and launched an operation to flush out the militants, a police spokesperson had said.
"A brief exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists in Tral area," the spokesperson had said
