Two Militants Killed in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian District

Two unidentified militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a search operation at Sugan village in Zainapora area of Shopian on Tuesday evening following information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces. Two militants were killed in the encounter that lasted more than 12 hours, a police official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained.