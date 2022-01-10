CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElections#PKL#BiggBoss15
Home » News » India » Two Militants Killed in Encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam
1-MIN READ

Two Militants Killed in Encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam

Two militants were killed in encounter with security forces in Kulgam. (File Photo: Reuters/Danish Ismail)

Two militants were killed in encounter with security forces in Kulgam. (File Photo: Reuters/Danish Ismail)

Police said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces.

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hassanpora village of Kulgam district following information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesperson said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces. Two ultras were killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces, the spokesperson said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

He said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the scene of the encounter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:January 10, 2022, 07:27 IST