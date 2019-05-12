Two Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Shopian

Two militants were Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, an army official said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hindsitapur area of Shopian district in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, the official said.As the forces were conducting the search operations, the militants fired upon them, which led to a gun battle in which the two militants were killed, he said.Weapons and other materials have been seized from the site of the encounter, the official added. He said the operation is in progress.