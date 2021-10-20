Two Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Shopian After Cordon & Search Ops

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dragad area of Shopian district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

The official said two ultras have been killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.