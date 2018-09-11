English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Militants Killed in Encounter in Kupwara District of J&K
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area early Tuesday morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, the official said.
Loading...
Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Two militants have been killed in the encounter at Galoora area of Handwara, in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.
He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area early Tuesday morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, the official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces.
The operation is on, the official said.
Two militants have been killed in the encounter at Galoora area of Handwara, in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.
He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area early Tuesday morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, the official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces.
The operation is on, the official said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spain Thrash World Cup Finalists Croatia 6-0 in UEFA Nations League
- In Numbers: Pant Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper to Score Ton in England
- Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Buys BMW G 310 R Motorcycle, Priced at Rs 2.99 Lakh
- What to Expect at Apple’s iPhone Event Tomorrow: 'S' and Beyond
- WATCH | 'Beer Man' Alastair Cook Receives Fitting Farewell Gift From British Media
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...