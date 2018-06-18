English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Two Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces at Kashmir's Bandipora
An Army official said that security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Bandipora district this morning following information about the presence of militants in the area.
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: Two militants were killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
The operation comes a day after the Centre announced its decision not to extend the ceasefire in the state.
An Army official said that security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Bandipora district this morning following information about the presence of militants in the area.
He said two militants have been killed so far even as the operation continues to be in progress.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was not immediately known.
Security forces have adopted a proactive approach setting up check barriers at various places across the valley including the summer capital of the state.
Police and other security agencies were carrying out random checks of vehicles entering the city at various places.
The intensification in the area domination operations and checking of vehicles comes in the wake of significant rise in a number of attacks on security forces in the city during the month of Ramzan.
Also Watch
The operation comes a day after the Centre announced its decision not to extend the ceasefire in the state.
An Army official said that security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Bandipora district this morning following information about the presence of militants in the area.
He said two militants have been killed so far even as the operation continues to be in progress.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was not immediately known.
Security forces have adopted a proactive approach setting up check barriers at various places across the valley including the summer capital of the state.
Police and other security agencies were carrying out random checks of vehicles entering the city at various places.
The intensification in the area domination operations and checking of vehicles comes in the wake of significant rise in a number of attacks on security forces in the city during the month of Ramzan.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Decision to Ratify Player Contracts to be Taken at BCCI SGM on Friday
- Facebook Could 'Open' Closed Eyes With New AI System
- 2019 BMW 8-Series Luxury Coupe is Finally Here, Gets 523 Horsepower Engine
- Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Can't Take Their Eyes Off Student Of The Year 2 Co-star Tiger Shroff, See Photo
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Controversies Dominate South Korea, Sweden Build-up