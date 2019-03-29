LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Two Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam area of J&K following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:March 29, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam area of the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, police said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam area following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the two militants were killed in the ensuing encounter and their identity and affiliation were being ascertained.

