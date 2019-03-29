English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir
Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam area of J&K following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam area of the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, police said.
Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam area following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the two militants were killed in the ensuing encounter and their identity and affiliation were being ascertained.
