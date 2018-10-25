GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Two Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Baramulla

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2018, 6:41 PM IST
Two Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Baramulla
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: Two militants were killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kreeri area in the early hours following information about the presence of militants. The militants opened fire at security forces, and two of them were killed in the ensuing gunbattle, a police official said.

"The encounter at Kreeri in Baramulla is over. Two militants have been killed," the official said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained, he added.

The official said an exchange of firing also took place Thursday evening at Arwani area of Anantnag district after security forces launched an operation based on a tip. The anti-militancy operation in Arwani area was also in an advanced stage, he said.

