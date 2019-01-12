English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Kulgam District
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Katpora area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district this evening after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
Srinagar: Two militants were on Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.
As the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two militants were killed, he said.
Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, the official said, adding that no collateral damage has been reported. The identity and group affiliation of the militants was being ascertained, the official said.
