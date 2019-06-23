English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Shopian
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter, which broke out early Sunday morning in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.
The security forces retaliated the firing, triggering off a gunbattle, the official said, adding there were no reports of any casualties so far.
