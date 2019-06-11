Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Two Militants Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in J&K's Shopian

The police spokesman has said the identity and the group affiliation of the militants were being ascertained.

News18.com

Updated:June 11, 2019, 7:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Militants Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in J&K's Shopian
Two security officials guarding the streets in Kashmir (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Awneera village of Shopian district during the early hours on Tuesday, after receiving information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces.

"Two militants were killed in the retaliatory firing by the security forces. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter," he said.

The spokesman also said the identity and the group affiliation of the militants were being ascertained.
| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram