English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Militants Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in J&K's Shopian
The police spokesman has said the identity and the group affiliation of the militants were being ascertained.
Two security officials guarding the streets in Kashmir (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Awneera village of Shopian district during the early hours on Tuesday, after receiving information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces.
"Two militants were killed in the retaliatory firing by the security forces. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter," he said.
The spokesman also said the identity and the group affiliation of the militants were being ascertained.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Awneera village of Shopian district during the early hours on Tuesday, after receiving information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces.
"Two militants were killed in the retaliatory firing by the security forces. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter," he said.
The spokesman also said the identity and the group affiliation of the militants were being ascertained.
| Edited by: Karan Anand
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Friday 07 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 First Ride Review: The Wait has been Worth it
- Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj After Retirement
- Bharat Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film Rakes in Rs 150.10 Crore
- AIFF Announces Intercontinental Cup 2019 Fixtures: India Open Tournament vs Tajikistan
- Mumbai Student Achieves Rare Feat, Scores 35 Marks in All Subjects in SSC Exam
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results