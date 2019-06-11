Two Militants Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in J&K's Shopian

Two militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Awneera village of Shopian district during the early hours on Tuesday, after receiving information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces."Two militants were killed in the retaliatory firing by the security forces. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter," he said.The spokesman also said the identity and the group affiliation of the militants were being ascertained.