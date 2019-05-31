English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Militants, Over-ground Worker Killed in Encounter in J-K's Shopian
Police said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired at them, triggering an encounter in which two militants and their 'active associate' were killed.
Picture for representation.
Srinagar: Two militants and an over-ground worker (OGW) were Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.
The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad Sugan area of south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired at them, triggering an encounter in which two militants and their "active associate" were killed.
The official said one of the militants is believed to be Saju Magrey of the Hizbul Mujahideen.
Magrey was involved in a series of terror crimes, including IED incidents, he said.
The identities of the other militant and the OGW are being ascertained, the official said.
He said arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter.
