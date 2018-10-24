English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Millitants Gunned Down in Srinagar's Nowgam
A search and cordon operation was launched after intelligence inputs.
The militants opened fire on security forces, triggering a gunbattle in which two ultras were killed.
Srinagar: Two militants have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam area of the city on Wednesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the city on information that some militants had sneaked in the area.
The militants opened fire on security forces, triggering a gunbattle in which two ultras were killed.
A police official said locals have been told not to go near the operation site till the area has been santiised.
Authorities have snapped mobile Internet services in the city and shut educational institutions as a precautionary measure.
