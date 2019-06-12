Two Minor Boys Arrested for Raping Seven-year-old in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli
Representative image.
Singrauli: In yet another shocking case from Madhya Pradesh, a seven-year-old girl was gangraped by two minor boys in Singrauli.
The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital as she had reportedly been critically injured in the assault. The doctors attending to her have said that she is stable and has been kept under observation.
Meanwhile, the two accused have been arrested by the police.
The incident took place when the girl, the two accused and some other children gone to a pond in their village for a bath. The girl was left alone with the two boys as other children left after some time. She was then raped by the two boys after which they fled the spot.
Inconsolable, the girl reached her home and narrated the ordeal to her parents and also told them the names of the accused.
The police nabbed the two boys on parents’ complain. The police said the victim and the two are neighbours. They were trying to run away to some other place when the police caught them.
The incident comes close on the heels of rapes of three minor girls in Ujjain, Bhopal and Jabalpur following which the police in Madhya Pradesh have issued extensive guidelines for girls’ safety.
Meanwhile, the lawyers in Bhopal have announced not to stand for the accused who was held for aping and murdering a nine-year-old on last Saturday.
