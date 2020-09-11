Two Minor Girls Aged 6 and 7 Raped in UP's Gonda

Gonda: Two minor girls, aged six and seven, were allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Friday. The incident took place in the Umri Begamganj police station area on Thursday evening, they added.

The girls had stepped out of their houses to pluck guavas when the youth lured them into his residence and allegedly raped them, Circle Officer, Tarabganj, Mahaveer Singh said. A case has been registered, and raids are on to nab the culprit, he said, adding that the girls have been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination.