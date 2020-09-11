INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Two Minor Girls Aged 6 and 7 Raped in UP's Gonda

The incident took place on Monday evening when the elderly woman was on her way to a nearby village.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the elderly woman was on her way to a nearby village.

Police said that the incident took place in the Umri Begamganj police station area on Thursday evening.

Gonda: Two minor girls, aged six and seven, were allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Friday. The incident took place in the Umri Begamganj police station area on Thursday evening, they added.

The girls had stepped out of their houses to pluck guavas when the youth lured them into his residence and allegedly raped them, Circle Officer, Tarabganj, Mahaveer Singh said. A case has been registered, and raids are on to nab the culprit, he said, adding that the girls have been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination.

Next Story
Loading